BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 943,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZFD. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,987. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

