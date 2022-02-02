C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,658 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

FITB stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

