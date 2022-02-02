C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,660 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2,075.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

