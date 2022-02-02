C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 706 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

