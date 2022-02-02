C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,873 shares of company stock worth $213,136,150. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.