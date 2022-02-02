C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $149,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 134.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $198.32 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

