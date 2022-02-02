Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $306.19 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.94 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.17 and a 200 day moving average of $313.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.