Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $387.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

