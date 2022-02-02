Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

TSN stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

