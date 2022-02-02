Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 331,541 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 232.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 195,394 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 860,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

