Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.