Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,291 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $30,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

