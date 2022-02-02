Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 89,471 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,471 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,096 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.