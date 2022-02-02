CaixaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.42 or 0.07320612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.37 or 0.99843706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00054944 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

