California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

CWT opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

