Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $48.51. Calix shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 6,115 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Calix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Calix by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Calix by 5,693.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calix by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Calix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.