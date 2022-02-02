Canopy Growth (CGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGC opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 579.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

