Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

WEED traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.21. 2,409,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,390. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

