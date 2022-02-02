Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.

CGC stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 381,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

