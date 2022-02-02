Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

