Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 5,846 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $398,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

MYOV opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

