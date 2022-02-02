Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $217.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.76.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $103.68 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.