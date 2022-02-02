Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Up 6.2% After Strong Earnings

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. 692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $612.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

