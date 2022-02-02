Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.21

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 34162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

