Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

