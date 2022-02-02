Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Cardero Resource stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Cardero Resource has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

