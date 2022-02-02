Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.60

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 1850807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.53.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

