Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $50.97. Approximately 41,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,237,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,380,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.