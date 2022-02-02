CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of CareDx worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CareDx by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.06 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

