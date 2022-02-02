CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,340 shares of company stock worth $16,495,367. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.