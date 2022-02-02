Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $222.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

