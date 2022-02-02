Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 160,000 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 40.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vistra by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 210,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

