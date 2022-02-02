Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,352 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

