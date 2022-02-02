Carlson Capital L P Decreases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,093 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

