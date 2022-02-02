Carlson Capital L P Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Walmart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

