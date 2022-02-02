Carlson Capital L P Lowers Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,394 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 36.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

