Carlson Capital L P Purchases New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.18 and its 200-day moving average is $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

