Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold W. Donald Sells 95,796 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

