Carolyn McCall Buys 18 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($447.46).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,886.50 ($25.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,805.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,889.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.89) to GBX 2,040 ($27.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.27).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

