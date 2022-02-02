Casper Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.17 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $267.09 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.73 or 0.07092926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.04 or 1.00131982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,642,330,726 coins and its circulating supply is 3,146,934,718 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

