Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 639,373 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 639,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,051,000. Cheesecake Factory comprises 1.1% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,414,230,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 283.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.