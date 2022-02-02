Castle Hook Partners LP Buys Shares of 420,000 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,930,000. Freshworks makes up about 0.7% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FRSH stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

