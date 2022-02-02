Castle Hook Partners LP Decreases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,542 shares during the quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.11% of Talos Energy worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $924.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

