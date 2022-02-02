Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson Sells 2,325 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTLT stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

