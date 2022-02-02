Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 542,658 shares.The stock last traded at $117.86 and had previously closed at $116.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

