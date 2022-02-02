Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 3.8%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.34. 5,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 575,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

