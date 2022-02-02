Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,077 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.