CENAQ Energy Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 9th (NASDAQ:CENQU)

CENAQ Energy’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 9th. CENAQ Energy had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ CENQU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. CENAQ Energy has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,924,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,392,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,111,000.

