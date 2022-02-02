Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

