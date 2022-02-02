Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Cigna stock opened at $225.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.